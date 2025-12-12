Pay raises for troops, farm aid and forever chemicals: Federal updates and southwest Ohio

Expected investments for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base include $45 million for a new Human Performance Wing Laboratory and provisions to support long-term infrastructure improvements at the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton, located at the base.

With roughly 38,000 employees prior to the Trump administration, the base is widely seen as the largest single-site employer in the state of Ohio.

“These NDAA wins are a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of our service-members and strengthening our national defense,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton.

What else is happening in southwest Ohio?

