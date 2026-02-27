Papa John’s to close 300 ‘underperforming’ North American locations

According to the company’s financial disclosures, although globally sales went up slightly in 2025, in North America company-owned restaurant sales fell 3% and franchised restaurant sales fell 2%.

The company said that it expects North America’s comparable sales to be down 2-4% in 2026.

Globally, there are 6,038 Papa John’s restaurants as of Dec. 28, 2025 in 50 different countries and territories, 3,523 of which were in North America.

CFO Ravi Thanawala said in a statement that although the “vast majority of our global restaurants” have done well, they identified 300 underperforming restaurants in North America that are “not meeting brand expectations or lack a clear path to sustainable financial improvement, as well as locations where we can effectively transfer sales to nearby restaurants.”

A spokesperson for the company said that they could not provide a specific list of restaurants slated for closure, but Thanawala said the locations are mainly franchise-owned, are over a decade old, earn less than $600,000 annually and don’t make enough money to cover their operating expenses.