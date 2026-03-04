OPINION: No property taxes in Ohio? Then who pays the bills?

At first glance, the appeal is obvious. Rising home values over the past few years have pushed tax bills higher in Butler, Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties.

And if someone falls behind, the consequences are real. Tax liens. Foreclosure proceedings.

There’s another layer to the frustration. Many residents believe local government budgets, from school districts to townships to city halls, have grown steadily over the years. They see new administrative buildings, expanded staffing, facility upgrades, bond issues and levy requests appear on the ballot with regularity. They notice school districts asking voters to renew or increase operating levies. They hear about capital projects and long-term improvement plans.

And they ask a fair question: before asking taxpayers for more, has the government done enough to rein in its own growth?

In most schools in Ohio, much of the budget goes toward salaries, benefits and transportation, costs that rise year after year. Public safety departments face similar pressures, with equipment, healthcare and pension costs increasing over time.

From the inside, officials argue those costs reflect inflation, state mandates and the basic price of maintaining services people expect. From the outside, taxpayers see a government bigger, more expensive and less disciplined.

That perception, whether universally accurate or not, fuels the push for something dramatic.

It has grown into a statewide movement in Ohio. A group called the Committee to Abolish Property Taxes is working to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would eliminate real property taxes in Ohio. Supporters are gathering signatures with the goal of qualifying the measure for a future general election.

If it passed, Ohio would be the first to abolish property taxes entirely.

The proposal is simple in wording. It would prohibit taxation on land and buildings. What it does not yet fully outline is how to replace the billions of dollars those taxes currently generate for schools, police, fire departments, libraries and local infrastructure.

So where would replacement revenue come from?

One possibility is higher sales or income taxes. But those fluctuate with the economy. When layoffs hit or spending slows, revenue drops. Property taxes, for all their unpopularity, are stable.

Another possibility is shifting more responsibility to the statehouse in Columbus. Instead of voters in Oakwood or Tipp City deciding their own funding levels, the state would collect revenue and distribute it.

Some might welcome that. Others would see it as surrendering local decision-making.

And then there’s the most straightforward possibility: fewer services.

If spending truly needs to be reined in, that means choices. Larger class sizes. Fewer extracurricular programs. Slower street repairs. Reduced library hours. Leaner fire and police staffing.

It’s easy to say the government should spend less. It’s harder to identify exactly what should be cut and who should feel the impact.

None of this dismisses the frustration. Property taxes feel relentless because they are. They show up every year whether your income rises or not. And many taxpayers are convinced local governments must operate more efficiently and transparently.

Reform might mean stricter spending oversight, clearer public reporting, caps on growth or expanded relief for seniors on fixed incomes. It could mean asking harder questions before every levy request.

A constitutional property tax ban would wipe out one of the primary funding pillars of local government in Ohio and force a massive restructuring of how communities operate.

The deeper debate isn’t simply about taxes. It’s about trust. Trust our local governments are spending wisely and trust taxpayers are being treated fairly.

Eliminating property taxes sounds simple. The reality is not. It would reshape how we fund schools, protect neighborhoods and maintain infrastructure.

Whatever system replaces property taxes, if one does, will still require someone to pay the bill.

Rob Scott, a Republican, is the Kettering Clerk of Court, attorney, and small business owner. Contact him at rob@robscott.us.