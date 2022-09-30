Ohio announces new minimum wage

The state announced the minimum will be $10.10 for non-tipped workers and $5.05 for tipped workers at businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.

For employees at companies with gross receipts of fewer than $371,000 per year and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage will be $7.25 per hour. The minimum wage for those employees is tied to the federal minimum wage, according to the state.