Ohio announces new minimum wage

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to surpass $10 an hour for non-tipped employees starting next year.
The state announced the minimum will be $10.10 for non-tipped workers and $5.05 for tipped workers at businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.
For employees at companies with gross receipts of fewer than $371,000 per year and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage will be $7.25 per hour. The minimum wage for those employees is tied to the federal minimum wage, according to the state.
Currently Ohio’s minimum wage is $9.30 and $4.65 for non-tipped and tipped workers respectively.
The state’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1.
The increase is tied to the Consumer Price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period before September, according to the state. The index increased by 8.7% from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31.
