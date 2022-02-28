Ohio’s 21-day COVID case average drops below 2,000 for first time since August

Of the 1,103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, 101 patients are in west central Ohio and 254 are in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam counties make up southwest Ohio.

In the past 60 days, the number of people hospitalized with COVID dropped 77% in west central Ohio and declined by 65% in southwest Ohio. During that same time period southwest Ohio reported a 73% decrease in the number of ICU patients with coronavirus and west central Ohio saw a 86% decline, according to OHA.

Just over 200 people in Ohio’s ICUs had the virus Monday, with 48 in southwest Ohio and 14 in west central Ohio.

The state recorded 56 COVID hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 152 hospitalizations a day and 17 ICU admissions a day.

As of Monday, 61.81% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, including 71.83% of adults and 65.69% of those ages 5 and older. More than 57% of people, including 66.65% of adults and 60.74% of residents 5 and older, have finished their vaccination, according to the state health department.

Approximately 7.22 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and nearly 6.68 million have completed it. More than 3.38 million Ohioans have received an additional or booster dose.