Ohio Valley Hospital joins Springfield Mercy Health network

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital's entrance. Bill Lackey/File

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital's entrance. Bill Lackey/File
News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Medical Group is now part of Mercy Health– Springfield’s care network following a merger.

The partnership, announced Monday, became effective Nov. 7 and it provides “access to high-quality surgical care for the local community while fostering innovation and resource sharing between the two organizations,” according to a press release.

Ohio Valley will continue offering inpatient and outpatient surgical services at its 100 W. Main St. location.

“This partnership reflects Mercy Health’s ongoing commitment to improving access to care for the communities we serve,” said Adam Groshans, Mercy Health – Springfield president. “Together, we are energized by the opportunity to strengthen our presence in Springfield and ensure patients have access to high-quality care close to home.”

Interim Ohio Valley CEO Mendy Williams said the merger will allow the hospital to expand access to the community.

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings to enhance services and maintain the personalized care our patients have come to trust,” Williams said.

There will be no immediate day-to-day operations changes to Ohio Valley but the way in which the organization is referenced will evolve, according to the release. It will be mostly referred to as Ohio Valley with “acknowledgment of its relationship as a Mercy Health network partner.”

Ohio Valley was started by physicians and in 2022 struck a deal to share ownership with Premier Health and OhioHealth to use their resources to expand operations and services, and to attract new specialists. It opened in 2009 and was one of the few independent hospitals in the state.

In Other News
1
Crumbl to open in Springfield later this year
2
Fair housing classes for tenants, landlords to be offered in...
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Springfield native acquires 113-year-old leather goods brand

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.