BreakingNews
Memorial to students in Northwestern bus crash removed

Ohio Task Force 1 demobilizes following Hurricane Idalia

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Ohio Task Force 1 crews staging in the Atlanta area were ordered to demobilize Thursday after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida before moving throughout the Southeast.

Crews were activated Monday ahead of the hurricane making landfall. The 47-person team left Ohio Tuesday morning and staged in Georgia while waiting for orders.

“Strategically staged to move wherever they might be needed, OH-TF1 was outside the affected area,” read a Facebook post shared of the task force’s page Thursday night. “On Wednesday and Thursday, the team conducted training and planning sessions while remaining ready for any mission assignments.”

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane, tearing roofs off buildings, snapping trees and power lines and flooding parts of the state.

ExploreResidents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia

Maximum sustained winds reach approximately 125 mph, before crossing into Georgia around 90 mph, according to the Associated Press. By Wednesday night, it had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it made its way though the Carolinas.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Hurricane Idalia,” said task force leader Jim O’Connor. “We believe in the tenacity of the human spirit, even in the toughest times because we have seen it.”

As of Thursday night, no hurricane-related deaths were confirmed in Florida, according to the AP.

“OH-TF1 members are thankful to know the storm was not as deadly or disastrous as it could have been,” read the OH-TF Facebook page.

The task force is expected to return to Vandalia Friday evening.

In Other News
1
Colleges classes, money now available for those who want to work at...
2
New COVID variant detected in Ohio
3
ODJFS worker, accomplice accused of conspiring to release nearly $6M in...
4
Ready to soar? Air Force museum offers introductory piloting class
5
Ohio bonus program for Afghanistan veterans enters final year

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top