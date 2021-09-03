Ohio reports more than 6,000 COVID cases for 3rd day in a row

Coronavirus patients account for more than 9% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 16% of its ICU beds. The state has 23.8% of hospital beds and 24.24% of ICU beds available.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 216 hospitalizations and 18 ICU admissions. Friday marked the fourth consecutive day Ohio reported more than 200 hospitalizations. The state set a 21-day record of 318 on Tuesday and is averaging 160 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio’s 21-day ICU average is 15 admissions a day.

The state reported 81 deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 20,947, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of death reported in the last three weeks.

Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. The numbers can fluctuate because other state don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not indicate the day it occurred.

More than 6.1 million in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 61.03% residents 12 and older and 63.23% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Nearly 50% of Ohio’s population completed vaccine, with 56.39% of those 12 and older and 58.74% of adults finishing the vaccination.