Ohio reports fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases for fifth straight day

Ohio added six ICU admissions to its total Wednesday.

Yesterday was the first day vaccinated Ohioans were able to sign up for a chance to win $1 million or a full-ride to an Ohio university or college of their choosing.

Hundreds of thousands of people entered the Vax-a-Million lottery Tuesday, according to ODH. The official number of entrants will be announced on Monday after the draw period ends and the state finishes its verification process.

The first drawing will take place on Monday with the winners to be announced on Wednesday. There will be five drawings for each prize each week for the next five weeks.

To sign up, visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.