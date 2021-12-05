Ohio reports 5,334 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

In total, 4,076 people are currently hospitalized in Ohio, including 80 new patients in the past 24 hours, according to ODH. The 21-day average is 260 people hospitalized per day.

The 21-day reported death average remains at 83, as Ohio updates death data twice a week. Numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. Because death certificate data can take weeks to be filed, COVID deaths can take up to a month or two to be reported.