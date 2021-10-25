Ohio reports 21-day low of 2,325 daily COVID cases

While the Ohio’s delta surge has declined in recent weeks, the variant is still responsible for most of the state’s COVID cases.

Ohio use genomic sequencing on COVID-19 positive PCR tests to track which variants are spreading in the state. Results can take three to four weeks, and the state can only sequence PCR test specimens with enough of a sample remaining.

From Sept. 26 through Oct. 9, 99.81% of the specimens sequenced were attributed to the delta variant, according to ODH. During the previous two-week period, the delta variant was detected in 98.51% of samples.

Vanderhoff said he’s hopeful that hospitalizations will drop as cases decline.

Over the last two weeks the state has seen a slight but steady decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

On Oct. 12, Ohio had 3,405 COVID-19 inpatients, including 943 in ICUs and 646 on ventilators, according to ODH. On Monday there were 2,574 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals, 757 in ICUs and 493 on ventilators.

In the last day, the state has recorded 142 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-average is 235 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, 55.1% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.48% of adults and 64.4% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51.4% of residents completed the vaccine, according to ODH. More than 62% of adults and 60.16% of Ohioans 12 and older have finished the vaccine.