Ohio records fewer than 900 new COVID cases

Some hospital and emergency department patients will be allowed to have three visitors at a time beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the health system announced Monday.

There are some limits to visitors for outpatient procedures and office visits, and no one younger than 12 will be allowed to visit patients. More details on the policy update is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 42 new COVID hospitalizations and four new ICU admissions in the last day.

Southwest Ohio represents nearly one-fourth of the state’s ICU patients, and combined with west central makes up one-third of all COVID ICU patients. However, both regions on Monday showed a nearly 60% drop from three weeks ago.

Across Ohio, there are 314 COVID-positive ICU patients, which make up one in nine patients, the OHA reported.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans have at least started the COVID vaccine, representing 61.71% of the state population, including 71.74% of adults, 69.65% of those 12 and older and 65.59% of those 5 and older.

Fifty-seven percent of the state’s population, or more than 6.6 million Ohioans, have completed the vaccine series, including 66.53% of adults, 64.55% of those 12 and older and 60.6% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 3.6 million Ohioans have received a booster dose, including 2,762 in the last day, according to ODH data.

For information about testing, vaccination and answers to common questions, visit the state health department’s website at coronavirus.oho.gov/home.