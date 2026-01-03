Ohio National Guard members to be deployed on Sunday

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s engineer advisor and detachment teams will be deployed on Sunday. CONTRIBUTED

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s engineer advisor and detachment teams will be deployed on Sunday. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s engineer advisor and detachment teams will be deployed on Sunday.

Five members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s Engineer Advisor Team 6522, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment and about 10 members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 296th Engineer Detachment will be deployed in support of U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command, respectively, according to the Ohio National Guard.

“While deployed, Engineer Advisor Team 6522 will conduct security cooperation and assistance activities, exercises, training and bi-lateral/multilateral operations throughout the area of responsibility, while supporting U.S. allies and further developing those relationships,” according to the Ohio National Guard.

The 296th Engineer Detachment will provide fire prevention and protection, aircraft crash and rescue, natural cover fire and hazmat responses within its theater of operations, according to the Ohio National Guard.

In Other News
1
What Ohio politicians are saying about the US strike on Venezuela
2
From bus driver to president: Venezuela’s Maduro never escaped his...
3
Trump freezes all federal childcare funds amid Minnesota fraud...
4
Flu-related hospitalizations surge locally, nationally
5
SCOTT OPINION: Ohio property tax reform is long overdue

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.