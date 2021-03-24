Ohio moves back deadline for taxes

Some good news, Ohioans: there’s an extension to file your state taxes.
The Ohio Department of Taxation is moving the filing and payment deadline to May 17, according to a press release from their website.
The IRS also recently moved the federal tax deadline to May 17.
The original deadline was April 15.
Ohio will waive penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. As part of the legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency, there will be no interest charges to payments made during the extension.
The filing extension and the waiver of penalty and interest will be available to anyone filing Ohio individual income tax and school district income tax for tax year 2020.
The department said the first quarter estimated income tax payment for tax year 2021 is not impacted by this extension and must still be made by April 15.