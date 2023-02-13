Ohio medical marijuana conditions: Autism, OCD, irritable bowel syndrome being considered

The State Medical Board of Ohio is accepting written comment to consider adding irritable bowel syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder and autism spectrum disorder to the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Public comment on these conditions will be accepted from through Feb. 24.
The state’s Medical Marijuana Committee on Feb. 8 reviewed petitions to add 10 conditions to the list of medical disorders that allow a person to use medical marijuana in Ohio.
In addition to these three, petitions were submitted for conditions including bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. Those petitions did not meet statutory and rule requirements, according to the state medical board.
The decision whether to add autism, IBS and OCD to the list will follow a public comment period and expert review and testimony. The committee will then make a recommendation to the medical board on whether to adopt or deny the petitions. That vote is expected this summer, according to the medical board.
Petitions for autism were rejected by the board in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. A petition for IBS was rejected in 2019.
An Ohio Senate bill that would have expanded qualifying conditions to include autism and other conditions was sponsored by state Sen. Stephen Huffman, R-Tipp City in the last general assembly. It passed the Senate but failed to pass the House.
Current qualifying conditions for medical marijuana are AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, Huntington’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, Spasticity, spinal cord disease or injury, terminal illness, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.
