Ohio creates integrity division targeting election security

The division will combine different responsibilities of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, including campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, voter registration integrity, election law violations investigations, data retention and transparency and cybersecurity protocols.

“This is a responsibility I take very seriously because this quite simply is about defending democracy,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Our elections are being scrutinized like never before, and any lack of absolute confidence in the accuracy and honesty of those elections weakens the very foundation of our democracy.”