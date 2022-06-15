Ohio announces free employment services for military spouses

“We are working to make Ohio the most military-friendly state in the country for our servicemen and women and their spouses,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“We’re very excited about this outreach effort,” said Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “Only a handful of other states are doing anything like this.”

At their local OhioMeansJobs centers, veterans and their spouses can get help with job searches, attend workshops, get training and more, the state said in a release.

Ohio has 88 OhioMeansJobs centers. Dayton’s is at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

All offer free career planning, job training, and other employment services to Ohioans looking for work and to employers seeking workers.

To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit jfs.ohio.gov/WIOAmap or go to OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.

There is more information on the state’s resource page for servicemen and women and their families here.

Meanwhile, if you are a veteran, service member, military spouse or military caregiver seeking a job, you can register to attend the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Career Summit next Wednesday. You can register at https://hiringourheroes.org/events.