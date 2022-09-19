Officer dies 5 weeks after being shot; Police to escort remains from Dayton to Richmond today

This afternoon Richmond police and other law enforcement agencies will escort Burton’s remains from Dayton to Richmond starting around 1:30 p.m. The escort will take Interstate 75 North from Dayton to Interstate 70 West. Once it reaches Richmond it will continue along U.S. 40 to North Fifth Street and will pass Burton’s police car at the city building, according to the police department.

The escort will then take East Main Street back to U.S. 40 before ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home at 790 W. National Road.

The public is welcome to show support for Burton’s family and the Riverside Police Department, but should remember not to park or stop along the highway, according to a statement from Richmond police.