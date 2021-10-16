ODOT’s in-person hiring event is Saturday for winter season

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking drivers for the upcoming winter season.
An in-person hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 300 Smith Drive in Englewood for winter seasonal highway technicians in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Montgomery counties, according to a release from ODOT.
Applicants should bring their driver’s license and resume and be prepared for an interview on the spot. People also can apply online.
Those hired typically work 40 hours a week, plus more for snow and ice events, and may work up to 1,000 hours maximum. The pay rate is $18.59 an hour.
To qualify, applicants must:
- have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL Class A or Class B without airbrake restrictions)
- have three months of training or three months experience in operation of basic equipment
- be able to pass a physical ability test (lift 50-100 pounds)
- pass a criminal background and pre-employment drug screen.
