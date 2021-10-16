ODOT’s in-person hiring event is Saturday for winter season

An in-person hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 300 Smith Drive in Englewood for winter seasonal highway technicians in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Montgomery counties, according to a release from ODOT.

Applicants should bring their driver’s license and resume and be prepared for an interview on the spot. People also can apply online.