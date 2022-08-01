springfield-news-sun logo
ODNR officers to help with search, rescue efforts following floods in New Mexico

Ohio Natural Resources Officers prepare for deployment to New Mexico for flood assistance. Pictured from left to right are Investigator Troy Newman, Capt. Michael Sterwerf, Officer Kevin Peters, Officer Paul Lallier, Sgt. Eric McCune and Officer Richard McCullough. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

49 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources deployed six natural resources officers to New Mexico to help with search and rescue efforts following severe floods.

It’s the first out-of-state deployment for officers since 2008, according to ODNR.

“We feel for the people of New Mexico and want to send our best resources to keep everyone there safe,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our Natural Resources Officers will be an invaluable part of rescue efforts, putting their training to good use to help save lives.”

The officers were deployed Friday and include Capt. Michael Sterwerf, Sgt. Eric McCune, Officer Richard McCullough, Officer Paul Lallier, Investigator Troy Newman and Officer Kevin Peters. The team is trained in swift water rescues and will respond to Mora County, New Mexico where forest fires have increased the risk of floods, according to ODNR.

“I am proud of these officers,” ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb said. “They embody the core values of duty, safety, service, adaptability and professionalism as they selflessly travel across the country to aid in this effort.”

