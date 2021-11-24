New U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio sworn in

Kenneth L. Parker was sworn in Tuesday as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
The chief law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Ohio — which includes the metropolitan areas of Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus — is a lifelong resident of the Cincinnati region who has served as an assistant U.S. attorney since 1999.
President Joe Biden nominated Parker on Sept. 28, and on Friday the U.S. Senate approved his confirmation, according to a release.
Parker graduated from Tuskegee University in 1994, earned his law degree from Indiana University in 1997 and clerked for the Hon. S. Arthur Spiegel in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.
He lives in Cincinnati with his wife and their twin daughters.
