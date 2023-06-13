New language set for Issue 1 on August ballot

The Ohio Ballot Board set August’s Issue 1 official language for the second time Tuesday after the Ohio Supreme Court deemed the board’s first attempt as misleading and inaccurate, in parts.
The new language is meant to address concerns highlighted by the Ohio Supreme Court, which found that Issue 1′s previously approved ballot language had factual inaccuracies pertaining to signature gathering requirements while falsely presenting as a new rule that would impact all proposed amendments equally, regardless of how they came to be.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose addressed the latter concern is addressed in Issue 1′s new title, “Elevating the standards to qualify for an initiated constitutional amendment and to pass a constitutional amendment,” changed from “Elevating the standards to qualify for and to pass any constitutional amendment” after court mandated the removal of the word “any.”
The new language also clarified how many signatures would need to be gathered under an enacted Issue 1. Previously, the ballot language erroneously stated that petitioners would need to gather signatures from 5% of all eligible voters in all 88 counties, instead of the actual 5% of electors based on the total vote in the county for governor.
The board did not accept any proposed changes to the official ballot language floated by either public testifiers or the Democrats on the board. Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, asked LaRose assurance that the new language would pass constitutional muster.
The final language was passed by a 3-2 vote along party lines. Here’s the full language approved Tuesday, with changes in bold:
The proposed amendment would:
- Require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.
- Require that any initiative petition filed on or after January 1, 2024 with the Secretary of State proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio be signed by at least five percent of the electors of each county based on the total vote in the county for governor in the last preceding election.
- Specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
