New language set for Issue 1 on August ballot

The new language is meant to address concerns highlighted by the Ohio Supreme Court, which found that Issue 1′s previously approved ballot language had factual inaccuracies pertaining to signature gathering requirements while falsely presenting as a new rule that would impact all proposed amendments equally, regardless of how they came to be.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose addressed the latter concern is addressed in Issue 1′s new title, “Elevating the standards to qualify for an initiated constitutional amendment and to pass a constitutional amendment,” changed from “Elevating the standards to qualify for and to pass any constitutional amendment” after court mandated the removal of the word “any.”