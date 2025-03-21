New food items at Great American Ball Park: Check it out ahead of Cincinnati Reds opening day

For example, Grippo’s and Montgomery Inn collaborated on the Redlegs BBQ Walking Taco featuring Saratoga-style chips with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

This item will be available near sections 117, 133, 416 and 425.

Other new menu items include:

Wings & Rings Traditional Chicken Wings: Traditional chicken wings with garlic medium or honey barbecue sauce served with ranch or blue cheese upon request (available at the Food Hub near section 112).

Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich: Crispy chicken tenders, Big Mozz sticks, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and banana peppers served on a hoagie roll with kettle chips (Scouts Club).

The Reds Island Griller: Hempler's sausage, pineapple salsa and Kogi sweet garlic BBQ sauce served on a hoagie roll (available at the Food Bar near section 109).

Glier's Goetta Reuben Sliders: Glier's Goetta patty, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on slider buns (available at the Food Bar near sections 129 and 416)

Reds Double Decker Glier's Goetta Sluggers: Glier's Goetta patty, a split Glier's brat, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on slider buns (available at the Food Bar near sections 129 and 416).

The Cincy Sizzle Street Taco: Brisket, pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa verde (available near section 128 and at the Scouts Club)

Baby Ruth Ice Cream Toppings: Chunks of a Baby Ruth candy bar that’s filled with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel and smooth nougat (available at Scouts Club and Rosie’s Ice Cream Stands near sections 115, 132 and 422).

Those with a sweet tooth can also visit Rosie’s Suite Bridge Ice Cream, located in a restored Airstream trailer on the suite level, along the third base side. Customers can expect soft-serve ice cream with a variety of syrups and toppings, as well as sweet treats, candies and root beer floats.

In addition to the ice cream trailer, there will be a full-service bar with classic and specialty cocktails, a premium selection of rotating bourbons and fine wines, along with domestic and craft beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages.

Woeber Mustard Company has partnered with the Reds for the 2025 season. Fans in the suites can get Woeber’s Spicy Brown Mustard throughout the year.

For those catching a game before the end of April, the 50 West Stand is featuring a Soft Pretzel Double Cheeseburger (a double smash burger with American cheese that’s topped with Funacho cheese, house mustard and served on a pretzel bun with crinkle cut fries).

“One of the things about being a chef is creating memories,” Davis said. ”Anytime we’re doing anything fun, food is always associated. I don’t care if it’s a barbecue at your house... or you’re going to have dinner with your friends, food is always associated with memories and I know I get to create great memories at Great American Ball Park.”

MORE DETAILS

Delaware North is the food service and retail partner for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

For more information about food and beverage offerings visit reds.com/Food.

