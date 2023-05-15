New federal legislation aims to protect historical local sites

Last month, however, a weekend fire significantly damaged the former factory site.

With its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the site can be considered for historic preservation funds, a spokesman for Turner’s office said Monday. Sites have to apply for one of the grants under the HPF in order receive funding.

Turner’s office is looking into using Community Project Funding for the buildings, the spokesman said.

In March, Turner and his allies in the effort wrote to the chair and ranking members of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Interior to request $225 million for the fund for fiscal 2024.

“At the heart of every livable community is a sense of place and uniqueness. The Historic Preservation Fund protects our most treasured sites,” Blumenauer said. “It’s time to provide greater support for important historic projects across the country, ensuring we can continue to preserve and honor our heritage for generations to come.”

In 1976, the fund first awarded funding to projects across the country. The fund draws from royalties from offshore drilling in U.S. waters, and it serves as the umbrella fund for several federal preservation efforts including the Save America’s Treasures program, which has supported several projects in the Miami Valley over the past 25 years.

In 1999, $13 million was awarded to 22 projects, including: The 1905 Wright Flyer III, and the Paul Laurence Dunbar House and Barn, as part of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.