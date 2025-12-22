NEW DETAILS: AES Ohio plans major new regional electric transmission line

“This new double circuit Atlanta to Fayette 345 kV transmission line will introduce an additional source into the Jeffersonville area,” the company said in an advertisement published in the Dec. 22 editions of the Dayton Daily News.

“These facilities will facilitate operational flexibility for preventative maintenance on other transmission lines and transmission substation equipment in the region,” the company added.

“Load growth” in the growing region is making the project necessary, the utility also said.

In the fall of 2024, AES Ohio opened an electric service substation meant to serve the new joint venture Honda Electric Vehicle (EV) battery plant, among other businesses in the area.

Honda and LG Energy Solution have been building a $4.4 billion plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles about an hour’s drive southeast of Dayton.

That was the utility’s largest substation, the company said at the time.

“AES Ohio is investing in network enhancements driven by large customer projects in the area,” an attorney for AES Ohio wrote in a letter to the Ohio Power Siting Board last month. “The latest load requests necessitate significant additional transmission support by 2031. These network enhancements will serve the new load as well as provide increased capacity, flexibility, and resiliency to the entire southeast region of the AES Ohio service territory.”

The project involves building some 30 miles of new single circuit 345 kV transmission line connecting the Clinton substation in Wilmington to Fayette substation in Jeffersonville, the business said in the letter dated Nov. 7.

AES Ohio anticipates construction starting in the fourth quarter of 2028, with electric service starting during the first quarter of 2030.

The project was filed before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio as case No. 25-0871-EL-BLN.