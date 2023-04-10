New bill would turn much-stolen catalytic converters into ‘special purchase’ items

“Unfortunately, catalytic converters are easy to steal, and they contain rhodium which is a precious metal sold to scrap recyclers for significant dollars,” Roemer said in a statement. “With the right tools, many criminals can commit this crime in less than 60 seconds which impacts many Ohioans.”

Questions about the bill were sent to Young’s office as well as the Department of Public Safety.

“These thieves have cost us thousands of dollars,” Tracey Tomme, president and chief executive of the Dayton Society of Natural History, the parent organization of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, told the Dayton Daily News last July, after the museum had seen multiple vehicles damaged by thieves.

Last September, six people were arrested in connection with the thefts of thousands of catalytic converters in Franklin County and central Ohio, the Columbus Dispatch reported at the time.

Groveport police Chief Casey Adams said an investigation found that as many as 13,000 of the devices had been stolen in 14 months, causing an estimated $19 million in losses or about $1,500 per converter, the newspaper reported.

Two months later, the U.S. Department of Justice said 21 individuals in several states had been arrested or charged for alleged roles in what the department said was a conspiracy to sell stolen catalytic converters to a metal refinery for tens of millions of dollars.

Arrests, searchers and seizures happened in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina and Virginia, the federal department said.

A catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system on the undercarriage of a vehicle. It converts engine gases into less-toxic pollutants. Thieves target them because they contain precious metals and can be resold.