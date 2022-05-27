NASIC set to welcome new commander June 2

Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, will preside over the ceremony.

The National Space Intelligence Center will begin operations at NASIC in coming weeks. The new center will borrow two squadrons from NASIC.

Based at Wright-Patterson, NASIC is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. NASIC is the Air Force’s service intelligence center, the nation’s air and space intelligence center and an operational wing in the Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work.