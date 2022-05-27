NASIC set to welcome new commander June 2

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will welcome a new commander next week.
Col. Ariel Batungbacal will assume command of NASIC June 2. The change of command ceremony will take place in the National Museum of the United States Air Force at 10 am that day.
Batungbacal most recently served as the commander of the Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group at NASIC.
Relinquishing command will be Col. Maurizio Calabrese, who was recently confirmed for promotion to brigadier general. His next assignment has not been announced.
Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, will preside over the ceremony.
The National Space Intelligence Center will begin operations at NASIC in coming weeks. The new center will borrow two squadrons from NASIC.
Based at Wright-Patterson, NASIC is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. NASIC is the Air Force’s service intelligence center, the nation’s air and space intelligence center and an operational wing in the Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work.
About the Author