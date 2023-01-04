Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“I am honored to join the Cox team and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the AJC into the future,” Morse said. “Atlanta is one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in America, and our mission is to ensure the AJC is the most essential and engaging source of news and information for the people of Atlanta and across the region.”

Morse and team will focus on expanding the AJC’s reach and relevance, while continuing to drive its evolution from a storied newspaper into a modern media company at the heart of daily life in Atlanta, according to a release from the newspaper.

Cox is one of the nation’s largest family-controlled companies with annual revenue of more than $20 billion. The company’s holdings include broadband giant Cox Communications and an automotive division that includes brands such as AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book and auto auction house Manheim.

Cox was founded in 1898 by Ohio Gov. James M. Cox and his purchase of the Dayton Daily News. Cox has owned and operated newspapers, including the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News, AJC, and television and radio stations for decades.

“Andrew follows a long line of leaders who have guided the AJC through some of the most critical times in our state and country’s history,” said Sandy Schwartz, CEO, Cox Family Office. “We have every confidence Andrew will continue positioning the AJC as an essential part of the community and region for many years to come.”

Morse is a graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government. During his time at Cornell, Morris served as the editor-in-chief of the Cornell Daily Sun student newspaper. He is married to wife, Ana, and they have two children, daughter Cecilia and son Holden.

Morse succeeds Donna Hall, a longtime radio and newspaper executive who retired as the AJC’s publisher last spring after a 35-year career at Cox that included more than 25 years in Dayton.