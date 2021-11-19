More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio as cases remain high

The state’s 21-day average is 201 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the third consecutive day Friday. The state recorded 6,429 cases in the last day, the second-highest number of daily cases reported in the past three weeks.

Ohio is averaging 4,476 cases a day in the last three weeks and 5,329 cases in the last week.

ODH reported 250 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 26,063. Ohio updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

Nearly 57% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 67.74% of adults and 60.54% of residents 5 and older. More than 9.25% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

More than 52% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 63.29% of adults and 55.67% of Ohioans 5 and older.

The deadline for the first Vax-2-School drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The drawing is open to Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vax-2-School is a vaccine incentive program aim at increasing the number of younger Ohioans vaccinated against COVID. The state is giving away 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, trade school, technical program or career training program.

The first drawing is scheduled for 75 of the $10,000 scholarship winners is scheduled for Monday. To register, visit https://ohiovax2school.com/.

Those who do not win will automatically be register for the second drawing on Nov. 29. The grand prize drawing for the five $100,000 scholarships is scheduled for Dec. 2.