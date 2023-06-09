X

More patrols, signs after ‘numerous traffic violations’ at SR 72 work site

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that, after “numerous traffic violations” in the work zone for state Route 72 in Greene County, it will implement new countermeasures and law enforcement will step up patrols in the area.

In a release, ODOT said that among the violations were heavy truck drivers trying to navigate local roads and people driving through the work zone in the wrong direction.

Route 72 is closed at the U.S. 35 interchange to all northbound heavy truck and thru-traffic motorists, and traffic is detoured using U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 in Xenia.

ODOT said that officers will cite drivers violating the posted detour or driving the wrong way through the work zone.

In addition, crews will put up additional signs to bring attention to the construction area and provide more advance notice.

Route 72 is open in the southbound direction, as well as a single 12-foot northbound lane by flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Work on the project is expected to continue through the 2024 construction season, widening the shoulder in various sections replacing a box culvert, rehabilitating a culvert and a bridge, and resurfacing the entire 5.78-mile-long corridor, ODOT said. Construction is scheduled to be complete in August 2024.

