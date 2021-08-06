Montgomery County, Dayton International Airport announce job fair

The Airport Job Fair is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, in Dayton, with free parking in the short term lot next to the terminal.

“We’ve seen the area around the airport develop immensely in the last 10 years,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “So many of our residents are still without work, and our goal is to connect them to these companies who have a strong need for workers right now.”