Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $785M, fourth-largest in game’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth-largest in the multi-state lottery game’s history.
“There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway,” a Mega Millions statement reads.
The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $785 million and counting, with a cash payout option of $395 million, after no one has matched all six winning numbers since October.
The top prize reached $700 million three times before, when in each case the jackpot exceeded $1 billion.
The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.
