Masai giraffe birth celebrated at the Columbus Zoo

17 minutes ago
The Columbus Zoo’s The Wilds has a new female giraffe calf belonging to the endangered Masai species.

It was born Friday morning outside the giraffe barn and is the 22nd giraffe calf to be born at the conservation center, a Facebook post by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said.

The female calf appears to be strong and is the seventh for mother Savannah, the post also said.

The birth is notable because there are only about 35,000 Masai giraffes in their native homes, the zoo said.

The Wilds is open daily through October and is then open for Winter Wildside tours.

The new calf may be visible to guests during a Wildside Tour with the tour also providing guests with the unique opportunity to visit the Giraffe Barn to interact with the world’s tallest mammal species, the zoo added.

The giraffes are residing at the barn while their pasture shelter is completed as part of the conservation center’s commitment to enhance their care and wellbeing.

Wildside Tours are presented by AEP Ohio and can be booked here.

