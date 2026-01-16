Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield

Music Bingo

When: 7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Location: VFW Post #1031, 1237 E. Main St.

Description: Springfield Promise Neighborhood will sponsor a music bingo fundraiser. The cost is $10 to play all rounds. Adults and kids are welcome. Tickets available online or at the door with cash, card and digital payments accepted except for 50/50, which is cash only.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Antique Show

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: Monthly antique show and flea market featuring a variety of goods.

The Market at Mother’s

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: The Market at Mother’s, an indoor version of the Springfield Farmers Market, will open its season with several market vendors offering fresh foods and other goods live music and food trucks as a way to escape the winter blues. The Market at Mother’s will be open each Saturday through the end of March.

Beyond the Booze: The Dry January Tasting

When: 3 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A tasting celebrating the best in non-alcoholic and functional beverages tying into Dry January, hosted by The Bottleshop. A varied lineup will include a minimum of seven different flavors to sample and snacks. Tickets cost $9-18.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Antique Show

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: Monthly antique show and flea market featuring a variety of goods.