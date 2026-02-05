Man sentenced to prison in Thug Riders violent crime conspiracy

The sentence will be served at the same time Reese serves an eight-year sentence for a possession of a firearm after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Once he’s released from prison he’ll be on supervised release for three years.

Reese previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, according to court records.

He’s one of 14 members of the motorcycle gang indicted in the investigation.

As of Thursday, at least 11 members have pleaded guilty to charges. Brandon Fisher and John Smith had change of plea hearings scheduled last year, but the outcome of those hearings is not available.

The federal court document does not have a plea hearing or change of plea motion filed for Norman Beach.

The remaining members — Juan Robles, Cody Hughes, Justin Baker, Jared Peters, Brent Egleston, Michael Henry, Joseph Rader, Daniel Hutten, Matthew Hawkins and Joey Marshall — have pleaded guilty.

The Thug Riders are accused of various violent crimes, including murder, gunfights and arson.

An indictment claimed members are responsible for the following incidents:

• The explosion of a former member’s pick-up truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• The fatal shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021. Hawkins, Fisher and Smith, along with other unnamed Thug Riders, shot at a Chevrolet Tahoe 40 times while Nicholson was sitting inside, according to the indictment.

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. According to the indictment, the gang broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Marshall and Fisher allegedly tried to force their way into the clubhouse, resulting in gunfire. Fisher was shot twice in the head, according to court records.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.