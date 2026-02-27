Man arrested, charged in Huber Heights domestic dispute that led to chase

On Tuesday Huber Heights police dispatchers received an open-air 911 call from a woman in a domestic dispute.

Dispatch used RapidSOS to get a general location of the suspect vehicle near Brandt Pike and Kitridge Road, Huber Heights police said.

Kelly allegedly refused to stop the vehicle or let the woman out.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Trax, at a Sunoco gas station at 5430 Brandt Pike.

The SUV fled onto Brandt Pike before taking Interstate 70 East to Interstate 675 South.

The Chevrolet crossed the grass median at one point and continued south on I-675 North, according to police. The SUV exited the highway using the Broad Street ramp.

The vehicle came to a stop on Wakefield Drive and the driver, later identified as Kelly, fled on foot, police said.

Officers found the woman on Wakefield Drive and took her to the hospital for a minor injury.

Police used a drone and Clark County Sheriff’s Office canine to search the area. During the search, officers learned a Honda CRV was stolen nearby and believed to be taken by Kelly, police said.

A warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest on Tuesday. Huber Heights police arrested him Friday morning on St Adalbert Street in Dayton, according to booking records.

Kelly has a video hearing scheduled for Monday in municipal court.