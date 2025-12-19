Major grocery chains offer deep holiday discounts this week: Best deals for you

By Taylor Nimmo – WCPO
17 minutes ago
With holiday celebrations in full swing, families looking to stretch their budgets can find significant savings at major grocery retailers this week. Multiple stores are offering deep discounts across several categories, from holiday meals to cleaning supplies.

Multiple retailers are slashing prices on ham just in time for family celebrations:

  • Meijer: Spiral-sliced half ham for 89 cents per pound
  • Kroger: Hickory-smoked spiral ham for 77 cents per pound with Kroger Plus card and $25 purchase

Stock up on drinks for holiday entertaining with these deals:

  • Meijer: Coke or Pepsi 2-liter bottles are 2 for $5, while 24-pack cans are $8.99
  • Kroger: Buy 2, get 3 free on Coke or Pepsi 12-packs and buy 2, get 3 chips, including Cheetos, Doritos and Tostitos

Preparing your home for guests? These cleaning deals can help:

  • Aldi: Special buys section includes discounted mops, cleaning brushes, and vacuums
  • Meijer: Buy 1, get 1 30% off Clorox cleaning sprays and disinfecting wipes and Swiffer Sweeper PowerMop cloths for $7.99

Holiday Items Marked Down

If you waited to buy gifts or decorate, you may benefit from these holiday markdowns:

Kroger

  • Holiday home baking cookie kits: 50% off
  • Holiday wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, decor and stockings: 50% off

Meijer

  • Holiday candy gifts: 20% off
  • Buy 1, get 1 30% off cat and dog treats

Planning ahead for next year? Aldi has the following storage deals:

  • Christmas tree storage bags are $19.99
  • Ornament storage is $9.99

Each week, I compare prices on five grocery staples across four major grocery stores. Here are the lowest prices this week:

Aldi

  • Milk: $2.89
  • Eggs: $2.19
  • Bread: $2.15
  • Chicken: $1.99/lb
  • Beef: $7.69/lb

Meijer

  • Milk: $2.42
  • Eggs: $1.99
  • Bread: $1.99
  • Chicken: $2.59/lb
  • Beef: $7.09/lb

Kroger

  • Milk: $2.79
  • Eggs: $2.09
  • Bread: $1.79
  • Chicken: $2.79/lb
  • Beef: $7.49/lb

Walmart

  • Milk: $2.42
  • Eggs: $1.97
  • Bread: $1.97
  • Chicken: $2.57/lb
  • Beef: $6.93/lb
