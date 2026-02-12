Long John Silver’s tartar sauce to arrive at Kroger soon

While it didn’t give a specific time the sauce would start being for sale, the restaurant said in a release that the bottles would launch just ahead of Lent, which starts on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Pricing will be set by stores and vary by location, the release said.

“Bringing our tartar sauce to retail for the first time is an exciting step for Long John Silver’s. It allows us to reach guests beyond our restaurants, giving them a chance to enjoy a little piece of the Long John Silver’s experience wherever they’re eating,” Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of supply chain and commercial strategy at Long John Silver’s, said.