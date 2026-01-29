Local pet professionals talk pet safety, care during winter weather while outdoors, indoors

Bring pets indoors

Professionals agreed that when icy cold arrives, the safest thing to do for your pets is to bring them inside, and keep them there as much as possible.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said that bitter cold can quickly become life-threatening, regardless of the animal’s breed, size or coat thickness, adding, “no animal is immune to the risks of hypothermia or frostbite.”

Humane society President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “Extreme cold can become life-threatening for pets in a matter of minutes. If you’re uncomfortable being outside in these conditions, your pets are too.”

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt also stressed that the safest place for pets during freezing cold is indoors, saying, “These conditions can become dangerous, even deadly, very quickly.”

Advice for outdoors

Protect paws and skin

The humane society added that snow, ice and chemicals used to melt snow can irritate or even chemically burn your pet’s paw pads.

So, they advised owners to wipe off paws, legs and bellies after outdoor walks; use booties or other vet-approved paw protection before going outside; and dry pets thoroughly once back inside.

Credit: Chris Pedota Credit: Chris Pedota

Watch out for chemicals

Chemicals that melt ice can be dangerous or deadly for pets if eaten, so the humane society advised owners to store them securely and clean up spills immediately. They also said to keep pets from licking their paws after walking on treated surfaces before cleaning them, and avoid letting pets eat snow, which in addition to lowering their body temperature could contain hidden chemicals or debris.

People can also use pet-safe de-icers when possible.

Safe shelter for outdoor animals

ARC said that while Ohio law allows dogs to be kept outside, they need to have proper shelter and protection from the elements.

Proper precautions include a sturdy doghouse with a wind-blocking flap, straw bedding, fresh and unfrozen water, extra food to support their energy needs and frequent checks to make sure the dogs are dry, warm and safe. ARC recommended a heated bowl to prevent water from freezing.

In addition to the precautions recommended by ARC, the humane society said that animals that stay outside should have a shelter that is raised off the ground.

Both groups said straw is the safest bedding material for outdoor shelters, because it repels moisture and provides insulation. Blankets aren’t recommended because they absorb moisture then freeze, causing more problems than they help.

Check vehicles for sheltering animals

Cats and other small animals may climb inside car engines to look for warmth, so the humane society said to tap the hood, honk the horn or check underneath your vehicle to make sure there aren’t any animals inside.

Advice for indoors

Keep pet areas safe

While inside, the humane society said to give pets warm, dry bedding away from drafts and cold floors, and watch them around space heaters, fireplaces and cords to prevent burns.

Entertaining your pets

When snow and ice make playing outside unsafe, they can quickly get bored, which could lead them to find their own, sometimes destructive, ways of keeping busy, the humane society said. So, they recommended exercise and new games to engage pets mentally and physically while staying inside.

“Just because pets can’t get outside doesn’t mean they have to be inactive,” Weltge said. “A little creativity indoors can go a long way in keeping animals healthy, happy, and out of trouble during this harsh winter weather.”

For dogs, the society recommended energy-burning games like tossing a toy up and down the stairs, hiding treats or favorite toys around the house for the dog to find, or teaching or practicing tricks.

For cats, they suggested interactive play like laser pointers or feather wands, using puzzle feeders or treat-dispensing toys, setting up a window perch so they can watch outside, and rotating toys every few days to keep them feeling “new.”

For other, smaller pets, they recommended changing up their environment, scattering food or using enrichment toys to encourage natural behaviors, or having some gentle interaction through extra supervised time outside their enclosure or calm grooming sessions.