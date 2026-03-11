5,500 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

Thousands of people lost power Wednesday morning as storms moved through Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley.
As of 11:16 a.m., more than 5,500 people were without power in the region.
AES Ohio customers in Darke, Greene and Miami counties account for 4,333, according to the outage map. Large outages were reported in northern Beavercreek and Troy.
In total, AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:
• Champaign County: 296
• Darke County: 988
• Greene County: 1,924
• Miami County: 1,421
• Montgomery County: 334
• Preble County: 107
As of 11:11 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:
• Butler County: 154
• Warren County: 353
Ohio Edison had 24 customers without power in Clark County and 11 in Champaign County.
In Other News
1
Meet the 2026 Hamvention award winners driving the future of amateur...
2
Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company
3
President Trump visiting Cincinnati and Hebron today: What to know
4
The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow
5
Turner, California lawmaker push back against Trump tariffs
About the Author