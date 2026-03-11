Breaking: Residents oppose locating proposed new Clark County jail in their backyards

5,500 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

ajc.com

Local News
By
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

Thousands of people lost power Wednesday morning as storms moved through Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley.

As of 11:16 a.m., more than 5,500 people were without power in the region.

AES Ohio customers in Darke, Greene and Miami counties account for 4,333, according to the outage map. Large outages were reported in northern Beavercreek and Troy.

ExploreTornado watch issued, multiple rounds of storms possible today

In total, AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:

• Champaign County: 296

• Darke County: 988

• Greene County: 1,924

• Miami County: 1,421

• Montgomery County: 334

• Preble County: 107

As of 11:11 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:

• Butler County: 154

• Warren County: 353

Ohio Edison had 24 customers without power in Clark County and 11 in Champaign County.

In Other News
1
Meet the 2026 Hamvention award winners driving the future of amateur...
2
Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company
3
President Trump visiting Cincinnati and Hebron today: What to know
4
The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow
5
Turner, California lawmaker push back against Trump tariffs

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.