5,500 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

AES Ohio customers in Darke, Greene and Miami counties account for 4,333, according to the outage map. Large outages were reported in northern Beavercreek and Troy.

In total, AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:

• Champaign County: 296

• Darke County: 988

• Greene County: 1,924

• Miami County: 1,421

• Montgomery County: 334

• Preble County: 107

As of 11:11 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:

• Butler County: 154

• Warren County: 353

Ohio Edison had 24 customers without power in Clark County and 11 in Champaign County.