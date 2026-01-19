Letters to the editor: Venezuela, Wittenberg and Trump need to change

Extremely troubling in the immediate aftermath was President Trump’s and Secretary of State Rubio’s repeated comments that Venezuela is but the start of the United States using its military prowess to control the western hemisphere. The Administration wishes to control any government that is not pleasing to us (Cuba), not cooperative with us (Colombia), has desirable resources (Venezuela), or has strategic attraction (Greenland, Panama). We must wake up! The actions in Venezuela and the saber rattling words are remaking our country from a nation that obeys the rule of law to one where “might makes right.”

The U.S. Congress must stand up and oppose this Administration’s overreach. The 1973 War Powers Resolution controls the use of Presidential power to deploy troops. In a matter of days, a War Powers Resolution will come before the Congress to limit the Venezuelan deployment. Congress must tell the President “No”—this use of U.S. troops and U.S. weaponry against Venezuela is not in our national interest.

Kathleen Gmeiner

Miami Twp.

Archdeacon is a wonderful writer

I just read Tom Archdeacon‘s article today about Scooby Doo, the Dayton police dog who was recently put down. Reading this article brought tears to my eyes because my wife and I are both so close to our dog and other dogs we’ve had in the past. That said, I also wanted to say that Tom Archdeacon is, in my opinion, the best sports writer I have ever read. Actually, Hall McCoy is pretty good too!

Tom’s ability to make us feel like we’re in the middle of the story is amazing. I’ve always enjoyed reading his articles about boxing and horse racing as well as he’s had so much experience in those areas. Please do your best to offer my best wishes to Tom and I hope he stays with the Dayton Daily News as long as possible.

Gene Harris

Dayton

Something has to change at Wittenberg

I am a Wittenberg graduate. My husband, my son, my brother, my sister, my cousin, my husband’s cousin, his wife, two in-laws, So that’s 10 people. I currently live in Springfield.

I got my master’s at Wright State University. My husband got his master’s at Wheaton seminary. I think it’s a fantastic idea for Wittenberg to be absorbed by Ohio State. It could be a secondary campus. Then Wright State. But, Ohio State would give it great name recognition. And it’s a beautiful campus.

We know many people that work there and it’s going to phase out. It doesn’t have the prestige of like Bucknell or Harvard. Or it doesn’t have the cost savings of online you’re right. It really bothers me watching this happen.

Elizabeth Essig

Springfield

You are fighting the wrong battle, Mr. President

In her Opinion letter to the New York Times on Jan. 11, Ida Auken, a member of the Danish Parliament, stated that both Denmark and JD Vance have stressed to NATO that “Greenland is critical, not just to our national security, but to the world’s national security,” and that “If the Russians or the Chinese” launched a nuclear missile toward the US or Europe, “Greenland is a critical part of that missile defense.”

Exactly. That’s why the US has had treaties and alliances with the Danish government and NATO for decades since the Cold War, e.g., the 1951 agreement that allows virtually unlimited US military bases and troop movement throughout the country.

As Ms. Auken pointed out, the real threats to both the US and Europe are China and Russia, who would without a doubt love to see the breakup of NATO and the vilification of the US.

Although the President can negotiate treaties, the Senate must ratify them by a two-thirds vote; likewise, Congress alone has the power to declare war, raise and support armies, and fund military operations. Our Constitution created a system of shared powers so that one branch does not have unilateral or unlimited power. I am asking our members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to remember this and to exercise their duty to keep the executive branch (the President) from destroying our alliances.

Life in the 21st century requires international cooperation (our recent experience with tariffs should have made this imminently clear). Only by working with respect and for the mutual benefit of our national security and that of our allies can we all be truly safe from the threats of our enemies.

Mary Beth Coker

Beavercreek