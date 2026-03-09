Letters to the editor: Stop property taxes and tax breaks for Ohio stadiums

I call BS. These attacks happened because Donald Trump and Netanyahu are in political trouble at home, not because Iran poses a threat different from the threat they have always posed to the U.S. and Israel.

It is foolish to suggest that Iranian leaders are more “murderous authoritarians” than our own. Turner has nothing to say about Congress’s constitutional duty to determine whether or not the U.S. goes to war. “Imminent threat” is an excuse to duck that responsibility (again) and allow this regime to do whatever they please.

Sheila Drennen

Yellow Springs

We still need property taxes in Ohio

In the beginning, I was all for abolishing property taxes. Then I did some research. Everything Rob Scott mentioned in his Sunday, March 8 column as far as community services is paid through property taxes.

Then I changed my mind on the subject. We need property taxes. However, they need to be reduced to 2018 to 2019 levels. And then readjusted to reflect costs and inflation moving forward.

I think local municipalities need to keep their spending in check. This will keep property taxes, realistic. As of right now, Ohio is in the top 10 highest property taxes in the country. That should definitely not be the case.

Bill Bathori

Greenville

Lets go back to the basics

Concerning doing away with property taxes in Ohio: unfortunately I have no answers. And let’s not forget that many of us live in communities with a separate school tax so that puts a bigger burden on those of us that are already paying property taxes on our homes.

I think we need to do something to stop adding more taxes on property. The added burden added each year to us doesn’t allow us to enjoy our so called Golden years. I’m on Social Security and with prices going up on everything, it gets harder to make ends meet.

I truly don’t know how families survive. It feels like we’re being robbed. Maybe those who don’t have property tax could be expected to chip in and help but what would you call that tax? And yet some of them are strapped too,

If any property owners has some reasonable suggestions, send it to our representatives for consideration. I’m sure it’s time for governments to tighten their belts, do away with some of the programs that our taxes cover. When I need to tighten my belt, I have to give up something. This needs to be part of the answer. Just get back to basic.

Gail Taylor

Springfield Twp.

We should stop paying at 30 years

I want to stop paying real estate taxes because I’ve paid for over 30 years. I’m a senior citizen and should not feel like I’m paying rent and not truly owning my home.

I think it would be fair for people over 70 years old making under $70,000 and have paid real estate taxes for over 30 years, We would then have the money to afford repairs on our homes.

WD Hubbard

Springfield Twp.

Stop giving stadium tax breaks

Lets get rid of property taxes. Why can’t the state government reduce tax breaks for stadiums, nuclear plants, huge corporations, grants, etc?

Lets raise the sales tax slightly or go back to a graduated income tax.

Dennis Mick

Xenia