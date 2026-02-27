Letters to the editor: No one wants to cut government and heating costs killing us

Good policy should be transparent, carefully considering past inequities, and rooted in broad public input. HB 698 falls short of that standard. The bill moves forward significant changes based on the whims of one person without sufficient evidence that they will solve the problems they claim to address. Instead, it risks creating unintended consequences that could burden families, strain local institutions, and deepen divisions across our state.

Legislation of this magnitude deserves rigorous public debate and bipartisan collaboration. Rushing or advancing a measure that many Ohioans do not fully understand undermines confidence in our democratic process. We should be working toward solutions that unite communities and reflect shared values of fairness, accountability, and opportunity.

I urge our lawmakers to reconsider HB 698, engage more meaningfully with constituents, and pursue alternatives that better serve the public interest. Ohioans deserve thoughtful leadership and policies that strengthen—not weaken—our civic foundations.

Deborah Sherman

Dayton

No one wants to cut government

I’ve followed this property tax situation pretty closely over the last two years. Not just as my property tax rates have increased by over 30%, but from a political/government view as well.

It’s amazing to me how so many people both pundents and politicians continue to talk about property taxes and how important the revenue is to the schools, police/fire. Yet not one single time do they reference cutting spending. Not in one article, not in one speech by DeWine, the local auditors, No One.

How is it possible to even have an honest conversation about this issue when the very individuals “making decisions” are unwilling to even discuss reality. Government spending is ultimately the problem, and the fact that it’s not one time been addressed is not only intellectually dishonest but shows that the only fix is to sign the petition and force this down the so called “conservative” Ohio politicians throats.

There are solutions, a hybrid- increase in sales tax and no property taxes on primary residence, keep property tax on commercial and investment property, but I’ve yet to see a single person address cutting government.

DJ Kip

Medina

Killing property taxes would hurt townships

If property taxes go away, it will be devastating to all township’s in the state. In our community, 40 percent of property taxes come from corporation’s. No one wants to pay taxes, but until someone comes up with a better solution to fund emergency services, road maintenance and schools, we have no choice.

Our township is funded 80 percent from property taxes. Raising sales tax is not the answer. If the legislators would come up with a way township’s could collect payroll income taxes that would be a great start

Gary Britten

Perrysburg Twp.

What can be done about heating prices?

Since October, my AES Ohio electric bill has gone from $122, $308, $570, to $752. I am 78 with a modest income. When I called, I was told I could have an electrician perform an energy audit (at my expense) to see if their equipment is functioning properly.

She did give me a phone number of an organization that might be able to help which had a recording telling me they had no more time for appointments, so call back later. I made a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio which is easy to do, and I encourage everyone with outrageous increases to also file a complaint.

Letters I sent last month to two state and three federal politicians representing me resulted in one meaningless form letter e-mailed back to me. I’m hoping my bill next month is under $1,000 and wonder what I do then.

Dennis Singleton

Dayton