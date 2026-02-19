Letters to the editor: Kettering school need support; vaccine education available

The Kettering community’s support is a cornerstone of the school district’s success. Collaboration between the community and a skilled and caring staff has resulted in a 4.5-Star overall rating on the State Report Card; our International Baccalaureate Program; advanced placement, dual college credit and STEAM programs; our Career Tech Center; award-winning performing arts programs; a “Best Communities for Music Education” distinction 14 years in a row; a range of competitive athletics and co-curricular programs; and robust clubs and activities that cater to academic, service, career, and hobby interests. “Great Schools, Great Community” is our identity.

Kettering is primarily a locally-funded school district: 67% of operating revenue comes from local taxpayers, 26% comes from the state. Operating revenue pays for salaries, purchased services, supplies, and materials for daily operation within our almost 80-year-old buildings. Continuing to operate old buildings guarantees increased costs for future operation, maintenance, and repair.

For new school construction, however, the state’s share for Kettering jumps to 43%. Kettering voters can leverage that state share and construct new buildings that will save local taxpayers $29M over the cost to operate and repair these aging (and eventually irrelevant) buildings.

Kettering administrators have received annual awards for fiscal management by the Ohio Auditor of State, the Association of School Business Officials, and the Government Finance Officers Association. The District operates with, and protects, a cash reserve. The most recent report to the Board of Education projects a $1.2M favorable impact on the current cash balance by the end of this fiscal year. Planned revenues are up, planned expenditures are down. New buildings will help ensure that the schools can continue to reliably predict, plan, and execute operations within budgets approved by local taxpayers.

Ohio recently restricted, by law, the use of emergency and substitute levies by school districts. There are no emergency or substitute levies for the Kettering school district at this time. All operational levies are permanent operating levies. The last operating levy approved by Kettering taxpayers came in November 2022 to extend operations for a four-year period.

With the upcoming May 5 bond issue, Kettering has the opportunity to provide our children with modern facilities – and save $29M over the next 10 years in the process. Kettering cannot afford to wait for the state to “act and fix.” Let’s have the courage and foresight to leverage the 43% state contribution now, and build new schools that will serve our community for the next 80+ years!

Mike Zywien

Kettering

Vaccine education help available

As a registered nurse and an attorney, I write in response to two articles in yesterday’s Dayton Daily News (1) Vaccine guidance raises stakes for trust and partnership and (2) Parents struggle to navigate a fracturing vaccine landscape.

Parents, and others, with questions about vaccines have an additional resource available to them. Grandparents for Vaccines, a volunteer led organization, launched on Grandparents Day, Sept. 7, 2025.

It’s mission is to ensure America’s grandchildren have their best start in life without the threat of vaccine-preventable diseases. The organization is a volunteer -led movement formed to mobilize the voices of grandparents, and all who care for our grandchildren.

One of the founders and the Board President is Dr. Arthur Lavin, retired Shaker Heights, Ohio pediatrician. Additional founders include registered nurses and other health care professionals who believe in evidence based care. To learn more, visit Grandparents for Vaccines, https://grandparentsforvaccines.org.

Carol Roe

Miamisburg

Lebanon events are great

I’m writing to share my appreciation for Lebanon’s Third Friday Festivals, which take place each year in June, July, and August. These summer events have become one of the highlights of our community. Each month, they bring together families, local businesses, artists, and visitors in a way that truly reflects the spirit of our town.

From live music and food trucks to the friendly atmosphere on Mulberry Street, the festival creates a sense of connection that’s hard to find elsewhere. It’s refreshing to see so many people enjoying local vendors, supporting small businesses, and spending time together on warm summer evenings.

Events like Third Friday remind me why Lebanon is such a special place to live. I hope our community continues to support and celebrate these gatherings so they can thrive for years to come.

Colten Myers

Lebanon