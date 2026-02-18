Letters to the editor: Bad Bunny a bad choice; compassion needed

The choice for the half time show for a sporting event that is an American tradition had no resemblance to that. Its choice had in roots in greed with a dash of wokeness and trumped what the vast majority of Americans wanted.

The NFL should be embarrassed but of course they are not. Mary Sanchez must also find the lyrics in Bad Bunny’s songs to her liking.

The left continues to tout their Anti-Americanism.

Ron Wysong

Sugarcreek Twp.

Moral strength lies in justice, restraint, and compassion

As we approach the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to reflection, discipline, and human dignity, our community is deeply disturbed by the recent dehumanizing remarks made by U.S. Representative Randy Fine of Florida, targeting Muslims.

Dehumanizing language toward any community is not political discourse — it is a moral failure. History consistently shows that rhetoric which reduces people to something less than human fuels discrimination, exclusion, and violence.

We are witnessing a troubling rise in hate across our nation: antisemitism targeting Jewish communities, racist attacks against African Americans, Islamophobia directed at Muslims, dehumanizing language toward Palestinians, and hostility against immigrant communities. We are particularly alarmed by the harmful rhetoric directed at immigrants across the country. Though these incidents affect different communities, they share a dangerous and familiar pattern, the erosion of human dignity.

As Muslims in Dayton, we stand unequivocally for the dignity and equal protection of all people. We call on leaders at every level of government to reject divisive rhetoric and uphold standards worthy of public office.

Ramadan reminds us that moral strength lies in justice, restraint, and compassion. We invite all people of goodwill to stand together against hatred in every form.

Youssef A Elzein

Dayton

We can solve the jail issue responsibly

I think we all can agree Clark County needs a new jail. But we don’t need new taxes. Between property tax increases, the lack of affordable housing, and the ever-increasing costs of utilities, we can’t keep asking taxpayers to give us more. They don’t have it.

So what do we do?

First, let’s put a pause on land acquisition and go back to the drawing board. The current public safety building estimated to cost $100 million is a great concept and long-term goal - one we should strive for, but we need to be realistic and look at how we can accomplish the immediate need now. The current jail is too small and out of compliance.

We can tackle this in phases:

Phase 1: Build a new jail that meets state standards and is large enough to serve the county’s needs. Remove the extras and “nice-to-haves” from the plan and focus on constructing the essentials first. We can pursue grant funding, budget reallocation, and other responsible funding sources.

Phase 2: Address the underlying crime and recidivism rates (repeat offenders). These include mental health services, workforce development, education and job training, and re-entry programs.

Phase 3: Increase sales tax revenue to support public safety expansion without increasing the sales tax percentage. How? Attract new industries, address the declining and aging county population, recruit businesses that pay living wages, and promote tourism and events. This will require significant collaboration but is possible.

Phase 4: Use the increased tax revenue alongside any available grant funding to build the remainder of the comprehensive public safety building. Partner with existing agencies to provide the wraparound services. There is no reason to duplicate existing services.

We can solve the jail issue responsibly, strengthen public safety, and do it without asking taxpayers for more.

Victoria Sorg

Candidate for Clark County Commissioner