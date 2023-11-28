Lawmakers work to define, criminalize grooming in Ohio law

State lawmakers began their legislative push Tuesday to define and criminalize grooming, an increasingly familiar colloquial term that that describes an adult deliberately fostering a connection with a minor with the end goal of sexual activity.

House Bill 322, the first attempt to define grooming in Ohio law, defines it as a “pattern of conduct... (that) would cause a reasonable adult person to believe that the person is communicating with the minor with purpose to entice, coerce, solicit, or prepare the minor to engage in sexual activity.”

The early proposal specifically bans individuals 18 years or older from engaging in the described pattern of conduct with any any minor that is four or more years younger than them. Adults found to be in violation of the law would be guilty of a second degree misdemeanor, at least. Punishments increase from there if the adult supplied mind-altering substances, had previously been convicted of sexual offenses, or if the adult had a protective obligation over the minor.

The bill was proposed by Southwest Ohio Reps. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, and Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, who are set to testify in favor of it on Tuesday in the bill’s first House Civil Justice Committee hearing.