BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
springfield-news-sun logo
X

LaRose wins Republican primary for secretary of state, AP says

New Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he is reaching out to Ohioans who were recently purged from Ohio’s voting rolls.(Photo by Jay LaPrete/Getty Images)

Combined ShapeCaption
New Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he is reaching out to Ohioans who were recently purged from Ohio’s voting rolls.(Photo by Jay LaPrete/Getty Images)

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will win the Republican primary to retain his office, the Associated Press determined less than an hour after statewide polls closed.

According to unofficial results posted at the time, LaRose leads his challenger John Adams with nearly 80% of the vote.

LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in the Nov. 8 general election. Clark, a Cincinnati businesswoman and Forest Park city council member, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The secretary of state is one of six members of the executive department, established in Article III of the Ohio Constitution. The officeholder serves as the state’s chief election officer, appointing members to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections; and oversees business registration and records, according to the office’s website.

ExploreLIVE RESULTS: Get the latest election results

LaRose, the incumbent, was endorsed April 21 by former President Donald Trump during Trump’s visit to Ohio.

In Other News
1
Ryan wins Democratic primary; Vance leads Republicans in U.S. Senate...
2
DeWine wins governor primary, AP calls
3
Hundreds without power as storms roll through area
4
Senate confirms Wright-Patt commander for brigadier general promotion
5
What to know about Ohio abortions: Who, where, when and more

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top