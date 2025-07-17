Troy venue with entertainment, food and drinks to close this month: ‘We’ve had some really challenging days’

The last day for Mayflower - The Encore, located at 9 W. Main St., will be July 31. Troy Provisions, a gift shop located next door, will close after business the day before.

Martin purchased “The Mayflower,” an iconic building in downtown Troy, in 2022. He knew he wanted it to be used as a space for entertainment and community engagement.

At that time, Martin worked with Anthony Scott, the founder of A.M. Scott Distillery, to bring the space back to life.

A.M. Scott Distillery, a spirits company, opened The Mayflower in May 2024.

Towards the end of 2024, A.M. Scott Distillery decided to shift focus to its core revenue stream of manufacturing and distribution.

“A.M. Scott Distillery and its team has thoroughly enjoyed its partnership with Martin and being an integral part of the Mayflowers development,” Scott said. “We now look forward to our primary focus of creating and distributing quality spirits.”

Martin, the owner of Busted Brick Realty, LLC and Village Vantage, was then left to decide whether they would sell the building, find a new tenant or own and operate the space.

Under the umbrella of Village Vantage, Martin and his partners began to own and operate the venue on Jan. 1.

“We’ve had some really challenging days in here, but we’ve also had some really fun days in here,” Martin said.

“We (have) an amazing staff here. They are fantastic and my heart really breaks for them in this moment,” he said. “I also want to say thanks to everybody that has come in and supported us. The love has been felt.”

Martin encourages those that have enjoyed coming to The Mayflower to stop by one last time before they close their doors.

“I don’t know what the future will hold in here,” Martin said. “My goal is to have this be a positive end and then a positive transition to whatever’s next for The Mayflower.”

MORE DETAILS

The Mayflower is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit mayflowertroy.com or the venue’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@mayflower.troyohio).

Troy Provisions is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with lunch served from open to 2 p.m. For more information, visit troyprovisions.com or the shop’s Facebook page.