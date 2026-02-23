Kettering Health sets timeline for $25M investment in Xenia, Greene Memorial

The hospital network also has a construction timeline for the new Kettering Health Xenia Health Center, which will be located at the REACH site in Xenia, across from the local YMCA.

Kettering Health plans to break ground on the new 24,000-square-foot health center this spring. Renovations at Kettering Health Greene Memorial are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with construction of the new health center slated for completion by the end of 2028.

“In the months ahead, the community will begin to see visible construction activity and exterior campus enhancements,” Kettering Health said in their announcement, calling their new health center a “key step in a broader strategy to improve access to care in Greene County and address the area’s primary care shortage.”

“This moment marks a new dawn for the City of Xenia and our relationship with Kettering Health and Greene Memorial Hospital,” said Xenia Mayor Ethan Reynolds. “Kettering Health’s $15 million investment to keep Greene Memorial open, while responsibly removing outdated and unused wings, protects critical healthcare services for Xenia residents and ensures there will be no loss of care.”

Xenia is poised to gain expanded services and modernized facilities through this partnership, Reynolds said.

“With over $40 million going into this community, it reflects a shared commitment to smart growth, access to care, and meeting people where they are,” he said.

In August 2024, Kettering Health announced plans to close the Monroe Drive hospital and replace it with a $44 million medical center about 10 miles away.

Xenia city officials voiced dissatisfaction with the proposal, which they characterized as a reduction of services that would force Greene County residents outside county limits to find health care.

In September of last year, the Dayton Daily News reported that Kettering Health planned to invest $10 million in Greene Memorial hospital, while also building a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive.

“These investments, totaling more than $25 million, support projects that will strengthen healthcare in Greene County - both Kettering Health Greene Memorial and the future Kettering Health Xenia Health Center,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center. “Our goal is to create high-quality healing environments that prioritize patient safety and intuitive design, enabling our care teams to work together more effectively.”

Kettering Health Greene Memorial was previously supported by two levies which were allowed to expire in 2021 and 2022.