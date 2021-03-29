JUST IN: WPAFB set to temporarily host Army helicopters

From today to Thursday, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright-Patterson will provide transient support for the U.S. Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y., travel to a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, La., the base said Monday.

Over those three days, about 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving and departing Wright-Patterson.